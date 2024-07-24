Oregon fire is the largest burning in the US. Officials warn an impending storm could exacerbate it

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a wildfire burning in Oregon that’s kicking smoke into neighboring Idaho and beyond is now the largest active blaze in the U.S. Fire crews are also bracing for a storm that’s expected to bring lightning, strong winds and the risk of flash floods to the area late Wednesday. The Durkee Fire is burning near the Oregon-Idaho border, about 130 miles west of Boise, Idaho. It shut down Interstate 84 for hours Tuesday, and closed it again Wednesday. The 500-person town of Huntington, Oregon, remains evacuated as officials warn residents about the impending storm. It could bring wind gusts of up to 75 mph, lightning and flash flooding in freshly burned areas.

