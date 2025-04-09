NMSP officer charged with stealing night vision goggles

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police arrested one of their own who is accused of larceny.

The state police Investigations Bureau began investigating a theft at the New Mexico Army National Guard on North Armory Road in Las Cruces on March 13, 2025.

Officials say NMSP Officer Santiago Pacheco, who is also a sergeant with the National Guard, and one other soldier, took three pairs of night vision goggles while inventorying sensitive items.

Officers arrested Pacheco on April 8, 2025 and booked him into the Dona Ana County Detention Center. NMSP placed him on standard administrative leave, officials say. Pacheco is facing larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny charges.

“I am extremely upset by the arrest of one of our officers,” said New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler. “As members of the New Mexico State Police, we are held to the highest standards. Those who cannot meet those standards, do not belong in this agency. His actions are unacceptable and do not reflect the integrity, dedication, and honor exhibited every single day by the men and women of this agency. We remain committed to being a department that holds our officers to the highest accountability standards—even if it means arresting one of our own.”