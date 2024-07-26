In President Milei’s sit-down with Macron, Argentina says the leaders get past soccer chant fallout

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine President Javier Milei and French President Emmanuel Macron have met in Paris where they appeared to put aside recent controversy stemming from their countries’ fierce soccer rivalry. The meeting comes after a video clip showing the Argentine national soccer team’s celebratory post-match chants spread online, prompting backlash from French officials over lyrics considered racist toward French players of African descent. The song grew from fans’ chants ahead of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup final against France in Qatar, and resurfaced earlier this month after the Argentina team’s Copa America triumph over Colombia.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.