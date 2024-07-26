Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada makes first federal court appearance in El Paso, apprehension photos released

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA and ABC) -- Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada made his initial appearance this morning in El Paso federal court before District Judge Anne Berton, according to court records.

He was ordered detained pending his arraignment and detention hearing next week. His arraignment hearing is set for July 31 at 11 a.m. local time.

Mexican officials have released photos received after the apprehension of Zambada and fellow Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquin Guzman Lopez after their apprehension Thursday at the Doña Ana County International Jetport in Santa Teresa, New Mexio, near El Paso. The pictures have black bars placed over the eyes due to Mexican government standards for alleged criminal photo releases.