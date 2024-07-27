Cowboys relying on linebacker Eric Kendricks to lead and help shore up run defense

Associated Press

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Eric Kendricks is serving many different roles in his first training camp with the Dallas Cowboys.

He is a starting inside linebacker, the defensive play-caller, and a veteran presence helping teach new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer’s system.

Following a one-year stint with the Los Angeles Chargers, Kendricks is enjoying the reunion with Zimmer, his head coach for eight of nine seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

“Obviously I’m familiar with the defense,” Kendricks said. “I’m in the middle of things, very comfortable. There’s always a lot to learn. We have different pieces, different components that I’m used to as well, so we have a lot of new stuff being implemented, which I’m excited about. And it forces me to learn as well.”

The chance to play for Zimmer again led Kendricks to sign with Dallas as a free agent after he had initially agreed to join the San Francisco 49ers.

Kendricks became an on-field embodiment of Zimmer’s ferocious defense in Minnesota, which peaked in 2017 with the NFL’s stingiest unit in both points and yards while Kendricks was selected as an All-Pro in 2019.

“I feel like Zim is very detailed, and you know what he’s expecting from you,” Kendricks said. “And it’s about coming out and delivering that. Having a high expectation is never a bad thing.”

Kendricks, 32, hasn’t had to be the Zimmer translator in the first few days of training camp. He views himself as just another resource to help his new teammates understand and execute the defense.

However, the Cowboys clearly hold Kendricks in higher esteem. Linebacker Micah Parsons said the Vikings were the team he used when playing the “Madden” video game franchise growing up because of the disruptive defensive tandem of Kendricks and Anthony Barr.

“Not that he’s not in his prime, but when him and AB were young savages, it was always great to see what they did and what they accomplished,” Parsons said.

“So I look up to him. And then seeing how intense he is every day, it’s great to have that veteran leadership. … And it goes back to how much we missed (linebacker) Leighton (Vander Esch) last year.”

Not having Vander Esch for 12 games last season because of a neck injury that forced him to retire in March contributed to a decline in Dallas’ run defense. While the Cowboys were in the middle of the pack statistically, allowing 4.16 yards per carry, they struggled in key games and situations.

The Cowboys allowed at least 170 yards rushing in three of their five regular-season losses, including 222 yards in a shocking Week 3 defeat at the Arizona Cardinals. In an NFC wild-card loss to the Green Bay Packers, they allowed 143 yards on the ground.

“That’s been a place that we’ve just struggled with in the past couple of years, so putting a big emphasis on that this year,” defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa said.

With eight straight seasons making at least 100 tackles, Kendricks is expected to help strengthen that part of the defense. He had 117 tackles, including 79 solo stops, in his single season for the Chargers.

As valuable as his on-field contributions could be, Kendricks might be more important as a leader and mentor.

“I want to win,” Kendricks said. “I want to play good defense, first and foremost, and that’s what’s fun about it. I get the opportunity to get that chance.”

