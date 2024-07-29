How did the strike on a Golan Heights soccer field happen? Here’s what we know

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two days after a rocket slammed into a soccer pitch in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights, killing 12 children, many questions remain about the attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams. Israel accused Hezbollah in Lebanon of deliberately targeting the soccer pitch with a rocket, while Hezbollah quickly issued a rare denial of any responsibility for the attack. Experts have raised the possibility the hit on civilians was a mistake. A weapons analyst says the shape of the crater and the direction a fence was blown down indicate the rocket came from the north, but that without independent verification of the munition’s remnants it is impossible to say who is to blame.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.