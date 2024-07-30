How Las Cruces law enforcement arrested 14 people for retail theft

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police and the Las Cruces Police Department worked together to take down 14 people accused of committing retail theft.

On July 26, 2024, the teams worked at Walmarts and Walgreens in Las Cruces to pick up alleged repeat offenders.

The operation lasted all day long, officials say. Nine people were physically arrested, while another five were criminally cited and will need to appear in court. One person was charged with a felony shoplifting.

"Law enforcement partners recovered $578 in merchandise that was shoplifted during the day and identified more than $2,600 in merchandise that was previously stolen by the offenders," officials explained.

Officials say the agencies are now looking to carry out other similar operations in the near future.

"Retail theft has become a growing issue in the Las Cruces area with instances of shoplifting and organized retail theft occurring daily," the officials added.

Officials have not released any of the names of the people arrested in Friday's operation.

