Alabama, civic groups spar over law restricting assistance with absentee ballot applications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Opposing lawyers are battling in court over a new Alabama law that makes it illegal for outside parties to deliver or prefill someone’s absentee ballot application. A federal judge heard arguments Wednesday over a lawsuit challenging the new restrictions. Originally known as Senate Bill 1, the law makes it a crime to distribute an absentee ballot application that is prefilled with information such as the voter’s name. It also makes it illegal to return another person’s absentee ballot application. The Alabama State Conference of the NAACP, the League of Women Voters and other groups filed the lawsuit. U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor did not indicate when he would rule.

