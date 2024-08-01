Obama and Bush join effort to mark America’s 250th anniversary in a time of political polarization

Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush will join an effort to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary in 2026. They’re highlighting the initiative’s attempts to build bipartisan momentum in an era of extreme political polarization. The former presidents and first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush will serve as honorary national co-chairs of America250. That’s an organization created by Congress in 2016 to oversee the celebration. The effort will formally launch July 4, 2026, during an MLB game in Milwaukee between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs. The commission’s leaders hope bringing together the two recent Democratic and Republican presidents will serve as an example of bipartisan cooperation.

