ABC-7 at 4: TxDot El Paso reminds the community to “Look Before You Lock”

Here's a look at the closures:

(courtesy of TX Dot El Paso):

US-62 Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, August 4 through Friday, August 9

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Montana Avenue (US-62) westbound and eastbound alternating lane closures McRae Boulevard to Hawkins Boulevard

Monday, August 5 through Friday, August 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Daily)

Montana Avenue (US-62) westbound and eastbound alternating lane closures McRae Boulevard to Hawkins Boulevard

Crews will be milling and paving. Expect delays and intermittent cross-street and driveway closures during milling and paving activities. If possible, seek alternate routes. Please remember those residential / business access locations may be temporarily shifted due to milling/paving activities.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, August 5 through Friday, August 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound right lane closures Festival Drive to Sunland Park Drive

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Executive Center Boulevard to Festival Drive

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating left and right lane closures Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive to Executive Center Boulevard

Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound left lane closures Glory Road / East Baltimore Drive to Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, installing new lighting poles, removing existing poles, electrical inspection, and Concrete sidewalk and landscape repairs.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, August 5 through Friday, August 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound right lane closures at the Resler Drive intersection

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound left turn lane closures at the Camille Drive intersection

Montana (US-62) east and westbound right lane closures at McRae Boulevard intersection

Zaragoza (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closures at Escobar Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Mesa Street at Belvidere Street Improve Traffic Signals Project

Monday, August 5 through Friday, August 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa east- and westbound at Belvidere intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.

Mill / Inlay From SH-20 (Alameda) to Global Reach

Monday, August 5 through Friday, August 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east- and westbound between Paisano and Yarbrough alternate lane closures

Crews will be milling and paving.

Sunday, August 4 through Friday, August 9

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Montana (US-62) East and Westbound alternate lane closures between Global Reach and McRae Boulevard intersection

Crews will be milling and paving.

Mill / Inlay From SH-20 (Mesa) to Sunland Park

Monday, August 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound Exit 13 Sunland Park between Mesa and Sunland Park closed

Turnaround east- to westbound between Sunland Park and North Desert closed

Intersection at Sunland Park and North Desert right turn lane closed

Crews will be installing roadway signs.

Tuesday, August 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Turnaround west- to eastbound between Sunland Park and South Desert closed

Intersection at Sunland Park and North Desert westbound right turn lane closed

Crews will be installing roadway signs.

Maintenance

Sunday, August 4

4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•I-10 east between Buena Vista and Mesa Park four left lanes closed

•CD lanes to I-10 east entrance ramp closed

•Sunland Park entrance ramp closed

Crews will be working on bridge deck joint repairs.

Monday, August 5 through Friday, August 9

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spur 601 westbound between Chaffee and Loop 375

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.

I-10 Widening West

Sunday, August 4, through Thursday, August 8

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-10 East will be closed from Redd Road to Mesa Street.

DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 East after Mesa Street.

Crews will be working on reconstructing the Thorn Avenue Bridge

Monday, August 5, through Saturday, August 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Transmountain Road and Vinton.

Crews will be working on retaining walls.

Tuesday, August 6

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Exit 6A (Loop 375/Spur 16/Transmountain Road) from I-10 West will be closed.

DETOUR: Take Exit 8 (SH 178/Artcraft Road) and continue on North Desert Boulevard to Transmountain Road.

Crews will be placing a drilled shaft

Monday, August 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East will be reduced to one lane at Thorn Avenue.

Crews will be removing forms used to work on the new Thorn Avenue overpass.

Monday, August 12, and Tuesday, August 13

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 East will be closed from Redd Road to Mesa Street.

DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 East after Mesa Street.

Crews will be removing forms used to work on the new Thorn Avenue overpass.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Tuesday, August 6 to Friday, August 9

Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure from Lee Boulevard to Leticia Street

Survey crew will be working on walls.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, July 15 through Friday, August 9

Daily, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) north and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be working on placing asphalt in the median.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Tuesday, August 20

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) southbound right lane closure from Iron Medics to Montana Avenue

Crews will be installing bridge girders.

Wednesday, August 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) northbound right lane closure from Montana Avenue to Iron Medics

Crews will be installing bridge girders.

Thursday, August 22

(Night work) 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) northbound main lane closure from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) northbound entrance ramp at Montana Avenue will be closed.

Traffic heading northbound will have to use Montana Avenue to Global Reach to continue onto SL 375.

Crews will be installing bridge girders.

Saturday, August 24

3 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) north and southbound main lane closure from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) entrance ramps at Montana Avenue northbound and Spur 601 southbound will be closed.

Crews will be installing bridge girders.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday August 5, through Thursday August 8

Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) south and northbound main lane closure between North Loop overpass and Zaragoza (POE) overpass

Americas Avenue (frontage road) North Loop underpass complete closure at intersection

Crews will be working on installing bridge and roadway structures.

SH 20 Raised Medians Project

Monday, August 5 through Friday, August 9

Continuous closure

SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) east and westbound inside lane closures between Rio Vista Road and Passmore Road

Crews will be installing concrete medians and finish installing electrical conduits.

Wednesday, August 7

Night work, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) eastbound main lane closure between Sun Park Road and Vineyard Road.

Eastbound traffic will be switched to westbound main lanes for two-way traffic.

Crews will be boring.

SL 375 Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, August 4 through Thursday, August 8

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) northbound alternating right and left lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Edgemere Boulevard

Company E Highway (SL 375) exit and entrance ramps will be closed between Pellicano Drive and Edgemere Boulevard

Crews will be performing milling operations, base repairs and placing hot mix asphalt.

Zaragoza (FM 659) Mill and Inlay

Monday, August 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) northbound right lane closure from Pebble Hills to Laura Lane

Crews will be working on prepping subgrade.

Monday, August 5 to Monday, August 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound right lane closure from Laura Lane to Pebble Hills

