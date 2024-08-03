How you can contribute to the community on the fifth anniversary of the Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As El Pasoans commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting, many are giving back by donating blood.

If you would like to contribute, Vitalant still has several blood drives across the city where you can donate blood.

There will be three locations taking donations on Saturday, Aug. 3:

Casa Ford from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Fountains at Farrah from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Cielo Vista Mall from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Cielo Vista Mall will also be open for donations at the same time on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Vitalant said the most in-demand blood type is O, due to its universal use in life-or-death situations.