Man taken to hospital in critical condition after being found in the desert

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A man is in critical condition Sunday evening after being found in the desert with heat exposure injuries, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department.

Sunland Park Fire says Border Patrol found the man off of Strauss Road, which runs south of the Dona Ana International Jetport.

They add Border Patrol agents performed CPR and an ice bath on the man, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.