EPISD starts new school year introducing algebra to many eighth-graders for the first time
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the El Paso Independent School District begins the 2024-2025 school year Monday, the district has several new changes for students to enhance their learning. One of the major changes: the district is introducing algebra to many eighth-graders for the first time.
Seven middle schools will incorporate algebra into their curriculums:
- Brown Middle School
- Canyon Hills Middle School
- Charles Middle School
- Guillen Middle School
- Tinajero PK-8
- Wiggs Middle School
- Bobby Joe Hill PK-8
The district said this prepares students for future academic success, and creates more opportunities.
Additionally, there are several non-pilot schools that will implement the same 'Algebra for All' curriculum for 6th and 7th graders. However, the district said while Algebra I Pre-AP will be available, double-blocked Algebra I will not be introduced to 8th graders until the 2025-2026 school year.
Those schools include:
- Don Haskins PK-8
- Hornedo Middle School
- MacArthur PK-8
- Magoffin Middle School
- Murphree PK-8
- Navarette Middle School
- Young Women's STEAM Academy