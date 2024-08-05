EPISD starts new school year introducing algebra to many eighth-graders for the first time

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the El Paso Independent School District begins the 2024-2025 school year Monday, the district has several new changes for students to enhance their learning. One of the major changes: the district is introducing algebra to many eighth-graders for the first time.

Seven middle schools will incorporate algebra into their curriculums:

Brown Middle School

Canyon Hills Middle School

Charles Middle School

Guillen Middle School

Tinajero PK-8

Wiggs Middle School

Bobby Joe Hill PK-8

The district said this prepares students for future academic success, and creates more opportunities.

Additionally, there are several non-pilot schools that will implement the same 'Algebra for All' curriculum for 6th and 7th graders. However, the district said while Algebra I Pre-AP will be available, double-blocked Algebra I will not be introduced to 8th graders until the 2025-2026 school year.

Those schools include: