EPISD starts new school year introducing algebra to many eighth-graders for the first time

KVIA
today at 11:12 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the El Paso Independent School District begins the 2024-2025 school year Monday, the district has several new changes for students to enhance their learning. One of the major changes: the district is introducing algebra to many eighth-graders for the first time.

Seven middle schools will incorporate algebra into their curriculums:

  • Brown Middle School
  • Canyon Hills Middle School
  • Charles Middle School
  • Guillen Middle School
  • Tinajero PK-8
  • Wiggs Middle School
  • Bobby Joe Hill PK-8

The district said this prepares students for future academic success, and creates more opportunities.

Additionally, there are several non-pilot schools that will implement the same 'Algebra for All' curriculum for 6th and 7th graders. However, the district said while Algebra I Pre-AP will be available, double-blocked Algebra I will not be introduced to 8th graders until the 2025-2026 school year.

Those schools include:

  • Don Haskins PK-8
  • Hornedo Middle School
  • MacArthur PK-8
  • Magoffin Middle School
  • Murphree PK-8
  • Navarette Middle School
  • Young Women's STEAM Academy
