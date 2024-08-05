Republican congressman who voted to impeach Trump fights to survive Washington primary
Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state voters are deciding between one of the last remaining U.S. House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump and two conservative rivals endorsed by the GOP presidential nominee in the state’s primary. Other high profile races on Tuesday include the battle to become the next governor in a Democratic stronghold that hasn’t had an open race for the state’s top job in more than a decade. In other congressional races, Trump-endorsed Joe Kent is trying to set up another showdown against Democrat Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who defeated him two years ago. And Democrat U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier’s bid to return to office has been shaken up by a campaign started because of the response to the Israel-Hamas war.