Words of Wisdom with Rosa Guerrero: Helping Borderland students and teachers thrive

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- This back-to-school season, El Pasoan Rosa Guerrero is helping students and teachers thrive in the classroom.

Guerrero is a teacher, dancer, educator, humanitarian, and community icon. She has dedicated decades of her life to teaching others. At 89 years old, Guerrero said she continues to give lectures to students.

She said she wishes she could still be inside a classroom teaching others.

Guerrero told ABC-7 that the first day of school will set the tone for the entire school year.

"It's exciting. It is wonderful that the parents kind of motivate them to say, “You're going to go, and you're going to do this so that the child will have that positive attitude of ‘They're going to help me. I am not going to cry; why should I cry?' You know? And the teacher should welcome them, of course; the younger they are, a welcome is very important, and sometimes a handshake. ‘Hi, how are you? And your name?' Make them feel comforted; make the children feel great and comfortable. Each level is different."

Guerrero said it's important for today's students to have the desire to learn each and every day.

"You got to have that feeling inside to go learn history, science, or any type of technology, you know, to help you in the world of the business, any, any, anything. You got to be hungry."

