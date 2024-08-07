2 arrested over suspected plans for attack in Vienna. Security for Taylor Swift concerts raised

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say two suspected extremists have been arrested in Austria, one of whom appeared to be planning an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as upcoming Taylor Swift concerts. A senior official said Wednesday the 19-year-old main suspect had carried out “concrete preparatory acts for a terrorist attack.” Authorities moved in on Wednesday because they suspected he might have explosives at his home in Ternitz. Swift has concerts scheduled in Vienna on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as part of her Eras Tour. Security measures for the concerts will be stepped up.

