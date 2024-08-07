Skip to Content
The Borderplex Alliance gets International Organization for Standardization certification

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Bordplex Alliance has announced it has received the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification. This certification is the global standard for quality management systems.

CEO of Borderplex Alliance, Jon Barlea, released a statement following the organization's awarded certification. He says, quote, "This certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest quality services to our stakeholders."

