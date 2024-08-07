The Borderplex Alliance gets International Organization for Standardization certification

CEO of Borderplex Alliance, Jon Barlea, released a statement following the organization's awarded certification. He says, quote, "This certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest quality services to our stakeholders."

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Bordplex Alliance has announced it has received the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification. This certification is the global standard for quality management systems.

