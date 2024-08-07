Vance and other Trump allies amplify a false claim about Harris’ racial identity

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, is defending a false claim the former president made about Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity. Trump suggested wrongly that Harris had downplayed her Black heritage in trying to suggest she’s inauthentic. Vance says, “What I took it as was an attack on Kamala Harris being a chameleon.” Harris is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants. The Harris campaign has declined to comment specifically on Trump’s false claim. The vice president, speaking to a Black sorority last week, accused Trump of “the same old show: the divisiveness and the disrespect.”

