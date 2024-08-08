Houston’s Verlander set for a Triple-A rehab start in return from neck stiffness

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston right-hander Justin Verlander is set for a rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land, the next step in his return from neck stiffness that has sidelined the three-time Cy Young Award winner for two months.

Verlander will pitch in the Houston suburb on Saturday night, three days after his latest bullpen session for the Astros. The 41-year-old has said he will need two rehab starts before rejoining the Astros.

Verlander hasn’t pitched since June 9. He missed the beginning of the season with right shoulder inflammation before going 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 10 starts. He made his season debut April 19.

A two-time World Series champion with the Astros, Verlander left for the New York Mets in free agency before the 2023 season. He was traded back to Houston in August last year.

Verlander is the active major league leader in wins (260) and is second to Max Scherzer, another three-time Cy Young winner, in strikeouts. Scherzer has 3,404 to 3,393 for Verlander.

Sugar Land is planning to give away Verlander bobbleheads to the first 2,000 fans Saturday night.

