Baby gorilla is born at Detroit Zoo, the first in its 96-year history

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Zoo says the birth of a gorilla at the zoo in suburban Detroit is the first in its 96-year history. The gorilla that was born Thursday doesn’t have a name yet, and the sex has not been determined. The newcomer now four other gorillas at the zoo, including mother Bandia and father Mshindi. Those four arrived a year ago. Staff worked for months to prepare the troop. They even carried a stuffed gorilla around the habitat to demonstrate how to carry the baby. The public won’t see the gorillas until the zoo feels confident that mom has bonded with her baby.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.