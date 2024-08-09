Emergence Health Network hosts substance use disorder community symposium featuring a DEA special presentation on Fentanyl in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Emergence Health Network (EHN) is hosting a substance use disorder community symposium. It will take place Friday, August 9th at the Starlight Event Center on 6650 Continental Dr. El Paso Texas from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Celeste Nevarez, EHN Chief of Clinical Services says "The purpose of this event is to help educate our community about the dangers of drug and alcohol misuse and more importantly about the treatment options available in our community to assist these individuals gain their life back."

Emergence Health Network says they will have a special presentation by the Drug Enforcement Agency regarding drug use trends in our community, specifically with the concern of fentanyl in El Paso. EHN said, “It’s a team effort, not just within EHN but throughout our community and local agencies. This type of collaboration is vital.” EHN states 300 people registered to attend the event.