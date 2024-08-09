New gum could improve health, energy level

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We chew gum to freshen our breath, but imagine chewing gum to become healthier, more energized, or more beautiful? It's now possible, thanks to First Crush Health & Wellness gum. The flavors are "energy," "calm," "beauty," and "immunity." The novel idea brought to us by none other than inventor, Wayne Beckley. Beckley is familiar to many El Pasoans as the man who brought us Merlot skincare, and inventions on the market like household cleaners, a colored car wax, and many more. He first appeared on Good Morning El Paso 19 years ago, when Walgreens was launching his Merlot skincare products in stores both locally and nationwide. (More on that below)

What makes this gum special? It packs a punch. The "energy" gum contains vitamins B3, B6 and B12, and the equivalent to a cup of espresso. The "calm" gum contains gaba, saffron, and vitamins E, B3 and B6. The "beauty" gum sneaks in retinol, collagen, and biotin. Finally, the "immunity" gum can boost your health with vitamins C, B6, D3 and B12. Active ingredients are released into the mouth’s tissues while chewing, allowing for faster absorption than swallowing tablets.

Keep in mind, it's gum and a vitamin in one, thus the price is higher than a traditional pack of gum. Prices vary, in the $6-$7 dollar range. It can be found on Amazon and here: FirstcrushGum.com

Wayne and Michele Beckley raised their children Nicole and Drew here in El Paso, and continue to market and sell their Merlot products online. While we wait for the next best invention from Wayne, you can read more about the family-run company at merlotskincare.com.