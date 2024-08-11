El Pasoans with SNAP benefits can now “Double Up” at Food Flower Grocery store

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso residents will now be able to double their SNAP benefits on fruits and vegetables at Spoon Flower Grocery.

The local nonprofit grocery store is now a participant in the Double Up Food Bucks Texas Program. This initiative matches SNAP benefits dollar for dollar on fresh and frozen produce sold at participating grocery stores in the program.

Patsy Terrazas-Stallworth, public relations director for Desert Spoon Food Hub, says bringing this program to Spoon Flower Grocery will help El Pasoans with SNAP benefits have more access to organic produce.

Spoon Flower Grocery is located in Central El Paso at 1714 Yandell Dr. The store opens Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.