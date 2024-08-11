How a Mexico City hospital transforms into a coming-of-age celebration for its patients

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At a local children’s hospital in Mexico City, volunteers clad in white and blue nurse uniforms scurry to attend to birthday girls and boys. They curl hair, do makeup, and adjust bow ties. Young patients prepare to celebrate their 15th birthday at the hospital’s annual “Mis XV” or “My Fifteenth.” Whether they are in treatment for a serious disease or have overcome cancer, the hospital’s event centers around celebrating the coming-of-age of these teenagers. In Mexico, the “quinceñera” or “fifteenth birthday” is a huge rite of passage for adolescents, particularly girls. The occasion marks the transition of the teen into adulthood.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.