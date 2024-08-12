Del Sol Medical Center names new chief operating officer 

EL PASO, Texas–Del Sol Medical Center has appointed Glenda Villatoro as its new chief operating officer. Villatoro has served at Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare for more than two decades, most recently as the administrative director of operations for 17 years. She assumed her new role in July. Villatoro was responsible for several operating departments, including rehab, pharmacy, laboratory, respiratory therapy, bariatrics, outpatient diagnostic imaging, food and nutrition services, security, and more.

She also helped lead the acquisition and operational transition plans for a $17.8-million rehab hospital, as well as managed several facility-based projects, including the construction of a new freestanding emergency department and upgrades to a 20-bed orthopedic/neurological surgical unit, the sterile processing department, cath lab, and surgical services equipment. Villatoro also played an essential role in Del Sol Medical Center’s mass casualty disaster response after the tragic shooting in El Paso on Aug. 3, 2019, in addition to emergency management operations during the pandemic.

Villatoro earned her master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix and has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from The University of Texas at El Paso. She earned her board certification as a nurse executive from the American Nurses Credentialing Center 2015.