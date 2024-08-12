Federal prosecutors charge ex-Los Angeles County deputies in sham raid and $37M extortion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged two former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and two former foreign military officials with threatening a Chinese national and his family with violence and deportation during a sham raid at his Orange County home. Prosecutors said Monday that the four men demanded $37 million and the rights to the man’s business in the attack at the man’s home in Irvine on June 17, 2019. Prosecutors say the man’s business partner, a Chinese woman who was not indicted, financed the bogus raid. The four were arraigned Monday on charges of conspiracy to commit extortion, attempted extortion, conspiracy against rights, and deprivation of rights under color of law. All pleaded not guilty.

