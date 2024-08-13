Doña Ana County selects Scott Andrews as choice for next county manager

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Scott Andrews, Ed.D, has been selected by the Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners to be their choice for the next County Manager.

According to a news release from the county, Andrews emerged as a "top choice" candidate following a "rigorous" interview process.

He most recently served as the Assistant City Manager for Bakersfield, CA.

In the news release, Commission Chair Christopher Schaljo-Hernandez said “we are thrilled to announce the selection of a candidate who we believe will not only bring dynamic leadership, but also an infusion of fresh, innovative ideas to Doña Ana County."

He added “[the County's] mission was to find someone who could propel the County's goals forward, while ensuring that our residents thrive and continue to enjoy a good quality of life. After a thorough and transparent process, and we are excited to share that Scott Andrews, Ed.D. is our choice to lead Doña Ana County into a bright and promising future.”

Contract negotiations are now in place. Once a formal contract has been received by the Board of County Commissioners, a vote will be held on Monday, August 19th to confirm Andrews' appointment as the new County Manager.