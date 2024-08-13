IndyCar’s David Malukas signs with A.J. Foyt Racing

HOUSTON (AP) — IndyCar driver David Malukas, who was fired for missing races due to injuries after crashing a mountain bike, has signed a multiyear deal with A.J. Foyt Racing.

The deal was announced on Tuesday, three-plus months after the 22-year-old Malukas was released by Arrow McLaren without running an IndyCar race for the team due to a wrist injury from his accident.

“The history and success of both A.J. Foyt Racing and A.J. Foyt himself were key factors in my decision to join the team,” Malukas said. “Everyone knows that A.J. is a legend and he was someone whose name I always heard growing up.

“To have the opportunity to work alongside him and drive for his team is very special. I am starting a new chapter in my IndyCar career, and I am eager to achieve strong results with A.J. Foyt Racing.”

Malukas was signed in September to McLaren’s three-car IndyCar team after two-time series champion Alex Palou breached his contract and declined to join the team as planned for this season.

Malukas dislocated his wrist and tore tendons when he crashed on his mountain bike one month before the season-opening race.

The team expected the Feb. 11 accident to keep Malukas out of two races, but he missed four in a row. His absence triggered a contract clause that allowed McLaren to terminate the deal. He returned to racing in June for Meyer Shank Racing.

“David will be a great addition to A.J. Foyt Racing,” team president Larry Foyt said. “He is a fierce competitor who possesses a great deal of natural talent. I think David will be a super fit with our engineers and mechanics, and he will be an important factor as we continue to ascend the IndyCar rankings.”

IndyCar’s next race is Saturday at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in Madison, Illinois.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing