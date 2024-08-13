San Francisco prosecutors charge 26 pro-Palestinian demonstrators who blocked Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco prosecutors have charged 26 protesters who blocked the Golden Gate Bridge for hours in April to demand a cease-fire in Gaza. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office says the protesters were charged with felony conspiracy, false imprisonment, obstruction of a thoroughfare and several other charges. Traffic snarled for hours after demonstrators blocked lanes of traffic with vehicles, shutting down all vehicle, pedestrian and bike traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge. The demonstration was part of coordinated protests across the country to demand an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and an end to military aid to Israel.

