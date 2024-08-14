Federal authorities keep finding migrant stash houses in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Border Patrol, and Immigration Customs Enforcement agents, among other agencies, keep battling illegal immigration in El Paso.

With recent encounters inside local homes and even Airbnb, the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations told ABC-7, that HSI El Paso special agents have discovered more than 20 Airbnb properties that were used as stash houses in the past two years.

Last Friday, HSI EL Paso and Border Patrol agents arrested 13 migrants and 1 smuggler in a Central El Paso Airbnb house; it was the second time last week. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) also assisted with this operation.

On Aug. 6, agents assigned to the Border Enforcement Task Force (BEST) also arrested 56 undocumented noncitizens in a stash house in West El Paso.

ABC-7 reached out to U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector to learn more on the recent trend in stash houses in the El Paso - Ciudad Juárez Borderplex.