Raiders WR Tre Tucker seeing clearly thanks to offseason Lasik eye surgery

AP Sports Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Tre Tucker ran a go-route, first turning to his right and then adjusting to his left.

Watching — with the help of modern science — the ball as he leapt to make a sensational catch.

Tucker had Lasik eye surgery in the offseason to make it easier to make such plays for the Raiders. His 44-yard catch Saturday in a 24-23 preseason loss at Minnesota came on third-and-11 and set up a short touchdown run.

Such plays are not unexpected for Tucker. Las Vegas drafted him in the third round out of Cincinnati last year because his 4.4-second speed in the 40-yard dash, and Tucker averaged a team-high 17.4 yards per catch as a rookie.

But the Raiders wanted him to be more multi-dimensional this season, and Tucker has worked on improving all areas of his game as he tries to join Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers in the starting receivers group.

“The first thing Tre did that was probably the smartest thing he’s ever done was get Lasik eye surgery,” Adams said. “When he did that, you can tell he’s a lot more confident catching the ball. Playing that position, that has to be something that’s not even on your mind. You just think about making the play, not, ‘Hopefully, I’ll catch this ball.’

“You can feel a person’s confidence as they progress and get better at a specific part of their game. To watch the evolution of him and to know his mentality and his aim going out there, he’s a very driven young player. He’s doing all the things right now.”

Tucker has the inside edge for that third spot and received extra play over the previous week with Adams away from training camp and the preseason opener because of the birth of his third child and first son.

The 31-year-old Adams views Tucker, eight years his junior, as an extended member of his family.

“I feel like I’ve got a son on the team in the most brotherly way,” Adams said. “Going into Year 2 and going into Year 11, we’ve got a little experience gap. I’d love nothing more here but to help anybody, but especially that kid.”

Tucker, of course, doesn’t view Adams as his Raiders dad.

“He’s like a big brother,” Tucker said, smiling. “I’ll have to get on him about that.”

Mentor and model receiver are descriptions Tucker can get behind when talking about Adams.

When Tucker played in college at Cincinnati in 2022, he watched the Raiders play their AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs, and his coach then put in a video that featured Adams making play after play.

Then Tucker got to meet that player on the screen.

“When you get to know Tae and who he is, we kind of think the same way,” Tucker said. “We instantly clicked. I came in as a rookie and we value the same things. When that happens, you become really close to him. Last year, we got close as the year went, but this year, we got super close.”

Now Tucker is trying to become a more complete receiver like Adams and improve on his 19 receptions for 331 yards.

Such as that big play against the Vikings, he plans to watch the ball into his hands many times with his perfect vision thanks to eye surgery.

“When I looked at the end of my season last year, it was harder seeing things far away,” Tucker said. “It wasn’t crazy, but as a receiver when you don’t have 20-20 vision, I think it’s very important that you do. So it’s something I looked into and something I decided to do.”

Offensive line moves

Left guard Jackson Powers-Johnson was removed from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday. The second-round pick from Oregon suffered an undisclosed injury in training camp.

He was positioned to be a starter before getting hurt.

“With rookies, it’s always smart not to rush them,” coach Antonio Pierce said.

Starting right tackle Thayer Munford left Tuesday’s practice early with a finger injury and was held out Wednesday. Left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) is expected to come off the PUP list soon.

Scorching wings

Adams took part in a “Hot Ones” faceoff with Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. “Hot Ones” is a popular internet show in which guests eat chicken wings that become increasingly spicy.

“I don’t know if you all have ever tasted anything that hot before, but it’s not a game,” Adams said. “It’s funny because we’re laughing and doing all of that, but it’s not acting.”

LLWS connection

Raiders assistant equipment manager Adam Johnson is managing Las Vegas-based Paseo Verde in the Little League World Series.

“We need some advice from him,” Pierce said. “Hell, he’s in a World Series. I didn’t know he was that good of a manager. We’ve been holding him back. He spots the ball and next thing I know this guy is on ESPN celebrating with his team. We’re extremely happy.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl