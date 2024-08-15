Arrests made in Virginia county targeted by high-end theft rings
Associated Press
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia county has announced arrests in multiple thefts targeting high-end retail stores in the county. At a news conference Thursday, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said his jurisdiction, one of the wealthiest in the nation, is an attractive target for theft rings across the country. He announced arrests in several cases, including a robbery at a Chanel store in Tysons Corner where thieves discharged a fire extinguisher at a security guard. Davis said that while thefts are increasing, the county is making arrests at an even higher rate because his agency is making the issue a priority.