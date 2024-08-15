Family of woman killed by falling utility pole to receive $30M settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The family of a South Carolina woman struck and killed by a rotting 70-year-old utility pole will get $30 million in a wrongful death settlement. Electric company Dominion Energy and communications company Comporium reached the settlement Thursday to resolve a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of Jeunelle Robinson. The 31-year-old high school teacher was on her lunch break in downtown Wagner last August when a truck snagged a drooping telephone line no longer in use. The line stretched like a rubber band and launched a utility pole into the air.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.