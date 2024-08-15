Jewish groups file federal complaint alleging antisemitism in Fulton schools

ATLANTA (AP) — Jewish advocacy groups filed a federal discrimination complaint against the Fulton County school district over antisemitic bullying. The complaint said that students were subject to verbal harassment after the Israel-Hamas war broke out. But the school district ignored repeated complaints of harassment and failed to discipline those engaged in antisemitic behavior, the complaint said. Schools, universities and colleges across the country saw a rise in protests against the Israel-Hamas war since the fighting began in October. With that, complaints about antisemitism and Islamophobia also spread.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.