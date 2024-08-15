Las Vegas police officials say the new NFL access policy compromises officers’ privacy

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and union officials said they object to NFL access policies to certain areas of Allegiant Stadium and the union has urged its officers to not work Raiders home games after this weekend if the new arrangement remains in place.

The NFL is using facial-recognition technology this season for those credentialed for games, including for players, media and vendors. The Las Vegas Police Protective Association, with the backing of the department, said they are concerned such technology compromises the officers’ privacy.

Police have asked the NFL to let officers wear wristbands, as has been the case in previous seasons. Police will wear wristbands when Las Vegas hosts the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game Saturday night.

“We want to see what they bring to the table for changes,” union president Steve Grammas said. “(Privacy is) what everybody’s concerned about — taking our personal information and sharing it with vendors and teams.”

The union said on social media on Thursday the league also wants personal information such as fingerprints, home addresses and phone numbers.

The NFL issued a detailed explanation of the new policy, which was tested in six stadiums last season. The league said access photos will be used only to verify the person’s identity and for no other purpose.

“We recognize the importance of our public safety partners and appreciate their efforts to ensure a safe gameday environment,” the NFL said in a statement. “We’ve had productive conversations with the LVPPA and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about our modernized, secure credentialing system for all working staff. The credentialing system will enhance security at our stadiums, and we look forward to working with all stakeholders to address any questions or concerns raised.”

Las Vegas police said in a statement that Sheriff Kevin McMahill backs the union’s “position against the proposed changes in NFL credentialing.”

The Nevada Republican Party also weighed in by expressing support for the police.

