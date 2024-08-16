BMW recalls 1.3 million vehicles in China that may have Takata airbag inflators

BEIJING (AP) — Officials in China say BMW is recalling more than 1.3 million vehicles that may have Takata airbag inflators following a similar recall in the U.S. last month. The Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation said Friday that the recall covers nearly 600,000 vehicles made in China and more than 750,000 imported vehicles made between 2003 and 2018. A small number of the vehicles may have Takata inflators if the owner changed the steering wheel. The inflator can explode when the airbag deploys, sending dangerous fragments into the car. Takata inflators have been blamed for the deaths of at least 35 people worldwide.

