Soldier from Ft. Bliss dies on hike in Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ft. Bliss officials have confirmed that it was a soldier from the post that died during a hike in the Franklin Mountains on Thursday.

As ABC-7 brought you as breaking news, the El Paso Fire Department Search and Rescue team recovered the body of a hiker from the Ron Coleman trail near McKelligon Canyon Thursday afternoon.

Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence and the Sergeants Major Academy at Ft. Bliss said that the hiker was 39-year-old Sgt. Maj Benito Canales.

Canales was a combat veteran and graduate of the Sergeants Major Academy. He was originally from McKinney, Texas.