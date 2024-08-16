What do marijuana, the death penalty and fracking have in common? Harris shifted positions on them
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Politicians often recalibrate in the face of shifting public opinions and circumstances. Across two decades in elected offices, Vice President Kamala Harris is no exception. She has staked out expedient and — at times — contradictory positions as she climbed the political ladder. Now, as a presidential candidate, Harris’ litany of policy reversals is opening her to attacks by Republicans and testing the strength of her pitch to voters as a truth-teller who is far more credible than former President Donald Trump.