Gene Roddenberry Planetarium will soon be open to the public at no charge

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The Gene Roddenberry Planetarium has a new location, new look and some new benefits.

Starting in September the planetarium will designate one Saturday a month for the public to visit and it is completely free. A schedule for which Saturday will be open to the public has not be releases yet. Daniel Vasquez, fund development and education foundation officer for El Paso ISD says "this is an amazing experience for our community that would be on par with any major science museum."

