The trash in Mali’s capital is piling up. Donkey carts are coming to help
Associated Press
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Hauling garbage in Mali’s capital, Bamako, can be grim. The city more than doubled its population in recent years and struggles to manage its waste. Piles of garbage dominate some streets. Residents are turning to donkey carts for garbage pickup. The carts can weave in and out of vehicle traffic and reach more places than trucks can, especially on bad roads. The garbage collected from Bamako’s streets is meant to be deposited in a transfer site and then taken to a landfill. But the city doesn’t have sites that meet required standards. Authorities and residents blame each other for the trash problem.