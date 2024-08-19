Congo says it will receive its first mpox vaccines next week to address new global emergency

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s health minister says the country will receive the first vaccine doses to address its mpox outbreak next week from the United States. That comes less than a week after the World Health Organization declared mpox outbreaks in Africa a global emergency. Mpox cases have been confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen African countries, and a new form of the virus is spreading. Few vaccine doses are available on the continent. Congo has most of the mpox cases and currently needs 3 million vaccine doses. Its health minister didn’t say how many doses will be sent.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.