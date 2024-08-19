Heavy rains hit Pakistan’s south, as deaths from flash floods and downpours jump to 209 since July
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say flash floods triggered by the latest spell of monsoon rains have flooded streets in a district in southern Pakistan and blocked a key highway in the north. The total death toll from rain-related incidents rose to more than 200. A senior official at Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday said that the latest heavy spell of rain will continue this week in various parts of the country. Pakistan is in the middle of the annual monsoon season that runs from July through September. Scientists and weather forecasters have blamed climate change for heavy rains in recent years.