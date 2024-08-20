A new setback hits a Boeing jet: US will require inspection of pilot seats on 787s

WASHINGTON (AP) — Boeing is suffering setbacks on one of its planes that’s already in use and on a new model of its popular 777 jetliner. Federal safety officials said this week they will require inspections of cockpit seats on Boeing 787 Dreamliners. That’s after one of the jets went into a dive when the captain’s seat moved accidentally and disconnected the autopilot system. The incident happened during a Latam Airlines flight between Australia and New Zealand in March. The Federal Aviation Administration is requiring inspections of the seats. Separately, Boeing is halting test flights of its new 777-9 jetliner after finding damage to a structural component between the engine and the rest of the plane.

