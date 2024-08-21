Brazil police target Tocantins’ governor in investigation of COVID-19 fraud and graft

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Federal police says it has carried out search warrants against the governor of Tocantins state as part of an investigation into fraud and graft related to COVID-19 funds. 41 other people in the state were also targeted. Police said Wednesday that suppliers of the pandemic-related services delivered only part of the contract to the state, despite receiving full payment. A police source told The Associated Press that the governor, Wanderlei Barbosa, is a target of a probe into companies that supplied social assistance services with food kits between 2020 and 2021. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the confidential nature of the investigation. Gov. Barbosa didn’t immediately respond to an AP request for comment

