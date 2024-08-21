Skip to Content
Canada’s two major freight railroads may stop Thursday if contract dispute isn’t resolved

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s two major freight railroads could come to a halt Thursday if they can’t resolve a contract dispute. Canadian National and CPKC are trying to negotiate a deal with the union that represents their engineers, conductors and dispatchers. The government could intervene to keep trains moving. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been reluctant to step in, but he urged both sides to reach a deal Wednesday because of the tremendous economic damage that would follow the railroads shutting down. Separately, U.S. railroad CSX broke with the industry practice of negotiating jointly for years and announced a deal with three of its smaller unions.

