Congo reports more than 1,000 new mpox cases in a week. African authorities ask for vaccines

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Congo has recorded 1,030 of the 1,405 new mpox cases in Africa over the last week. The statistics provided Tuesday by the Africa Centers for Disease Control propelled health authorities to ask for desperately needed vaccines to help fight the disease’s “growing” threat on the continent. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreaks in Africa a global emergency. Mpox belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox but causes milder symptoms. A 2022 outbreak of mpox was largely ended by vaccines and treatments being made available in rich countries but hardly any doses reached Africa.

