DEA Emphasizes Education and Prevention on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is recognizing Wednesday, August 21 as National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day.

Currently more than 5,000 photos of people whose lives were lost to fentanyl are being displayed at DEA headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

The exhibit is called "Faces of Fentanyl."

DEA says that education and prevention are crucial in the administration's mission to combat the fight against fentanyl.

Information and free resources, including the One Pill Can Kill partner toolkit, are available at DEA.gov/onepill.

For more information about DEA’s Faces of Fentanyl exhibit including the address, security rules and procedures, and normal hours of operation please visit www.dea.gov/fentanylawareness.

