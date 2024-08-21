Tim Walz is still introducing himself to voters. Here are things to know about Harris’ VP pick
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will face a national audience when he headlines the third night of the Democratic National Convention. Walz will deliver a speech Wednesday in Chicago. He wasn’t widely known outside of Minnesota before Harris chose him to complete the Democratic ticket. But Harris and Walz clicked when she interviewed him. Since Harris announced her pick, the country has been learning more about the 60-year-old governor and self-described “Midwest dad.” At the same time, Republicans have tried to deflate Walz by poking holes in his biography, including about his military service, and of miscontruing his personal story to make political points.