A 2nd ex-Memphis officer accused in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols is changing his plea

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A second former Memphis police officer accused in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols last year is changing his not-guilty plea in the case that sparked outrage and calls for police reform. Court documents show Emmitt Martin is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Mark Norris on Friday to change his plea as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Jury selection in his trial was scheduled for Sept. 9. Martin and four other officers were indicted in September on federal charges that they deprived Nichols of his rights through excessive force and failure to intervene, and obstructed justice through witness tampering. They also have been charged in state court with second-degree murder.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.