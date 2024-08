EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After any traumatic event, mental health professionals recommend parents check-in on their children to find out how they are doing. In many cases parents don't know how to start the conversation. ABC-7 speaks with Rio Vista Behavioral Health Hospital COO, Karla Silva, to learn more about how parents can best handle the conversation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.